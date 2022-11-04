Morocco launches anti-dumping probe into bike, motorcycle tires from Vietnam
Morocco announced that it has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into bike and motorcycle tires originated or imported from Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said.
This is the first trade remedy investigation into Vietnamese products launched by the African nation, with the investigated products classified under HS codes 4013.20.00.00; 4013.90.00.10 and 4013.90.00.20.
ITC's Trade Map, an online database on international trade statistics, shows that the Vietnam’s export value to Morocco generated by the products reached 150,000 USD in 2019, halving to 74,000 USD in 2020 and surging to 636,000 USD last year.
According to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), as of the end of 2021, Morocco conducted 17 anti-dumping investigations and 12 trade defence cases globally against imports into the country.
Apart from the announcement, the Moroccan Ministry of Industry and Trade sent a questionnaire to Vietnamese producers and exporters. Their answers should be completed and submitted by November 22, 2022, and translated into French and Arabic.
The MoIT asked domestic producers and exporters concerned to consider settlement plans, prepare resources, coordinate with investigation agencies during the process, send the answers on time with adequate and accurate information, and maintain regular contacts with the ministry to stay updated on the case and receive timely support.