Politics Targets set by 14th National Assembly fulfilled Despite the challenges during the 14th tenure of the National Assembly from 2016 to 2020, Vietnam still recorded major achievements under the sound leadership of the Party and the careful monitoring of the National Assembly. This is partly attributable to how the National Assembly set development targets from the outset, which were practical and based on the global and domestic contexts.

Politics Appointment decision presented to Honorary Consul General in RoK Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung on March 25 visited the Vietnamese Honorary Consulate General in the Busan-Keangnam region and presented Honorary Consul General Park Soo-kwan a decision concerning his appointment to the post.

Politics Vietnam aims to create own imprints as UNSC Chair Vietnam is looking to leave its imprints as the Chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April through the Chair’s statements and resolutions built by Vietnam and other UNSC member countries, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, has stated.

Politics Five decades of Vietnam – Chile diplomatic relations marked Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy held an event on March 25 to celebrate 50 years of the two nations’ diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971-2021).