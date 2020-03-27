World Malaysia announces over 57-bln-USD package to deal with COVID-19 Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyddin Yassin on March 27 announced an economic stimulus package worth 250 billion RM (57.5 billion USD) to deal with negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesian, Singaporean airlines carry out layoffs amid COVID-19 pressures A number of Indonesian airlines have fired their employees ranging from pilots, flight attendants, technicians to other supporting crew amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according the Indonesia National Air Carrier Association (INACA).

World Thai people asked to stay home seven days People in Thailand are strongly urged to stay home and stop social activities for seven days, starting this weekend, as the government steps up efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand Gen Pornpipat Benyasri.

World Japanese firms in Thailand suffer falling sales due to COVID-19 Eighty percent of Japanese firms operating in Thailand are suffering from falling sales and other adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey.