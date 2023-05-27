Environment Can Tho city faces serious erosion along rivers The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is facing serious erosion along rivers, which has damaged roads, houses and other properties.

Environment Business community critical in fight against illegal wildlife trade: seminar A seminar held in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on May 24 underlined the business community’s critical role in fighting illegal wildlife trade and consumption.

Environment Dangerous levels of UV rays reported across country Almost all localities across Vietnam on May 24 experienced a dangerous level of ultraviolet (UV) rays, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Vietnam’s largest garbage collection campaign to come back Themed "Pick Up Rubbish – Reach Out Global", the campaign ‘Clean Up Vietnam’ will return for the fifth time with a larger scale and an increased number of participants.