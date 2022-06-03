Most modern child cardiology centre inaugurated in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A centre for intensive surgery and interventional cardiology for children equipped with modern facilities and equipment was put into operation at the Children Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on June 3.



Invested with the city’s budget, the project is hoped to provide better healthcare services for children in the locality and those from other southern localities.

At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The construction of the centre began in 2019. It comprises 215 beds and 20 operation theatres, including a Hybrid one - the most modern one at present.



Once operational, the centre will also help training surgeons, and transfer techniques on cardiac intervention in children. It will also step up international cooperation with leading cardiologists in the world.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai urged the staff of the centre to constantly improve expertise and skills, and approach new technologies in the world, thus meeting the medical examination and treatment need of the people./.