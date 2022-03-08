Society Project looks to support 2,600 persons with heavy disabilities The ‘Hold My Hands II’ project to improve the quality of those with heavy disabilities has been launched at the budget of 2 million USD sponsored by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Society Vietnam Airlines ready to conduct other repatriation flight Vietnam Airlines will conduct its second flight to Romania to repatriate Vietnamese people moving out of war zones in Ukraine which is set to arrive in Hanoi at March 11 noon.

Society Text message campaign raises fund for women in border areas A text-to-donate campaign to support women in border areas has been jointly launched by the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee, the Vietnam Women’s Union, and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400.

Society Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine supported to move to Russia, Hungary The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia in coordination with the Vietnamese association in southern cities of Russia on March 7 welcomed 20 Vietnamese citizens evaculated from war zones in Ukraine to Russia.