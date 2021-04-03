Most stunning coastal road in Vietnam
-
Ca Na Beach is considered as a 'sleeping beauty' because it still remains primitive nature and landscape. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
On the road through Son Hai village in Phuoc Dinh commune, Thuan Nam district, there are shrimp ponds in the sandy desert. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Covering an area of about 700 hectares, Nam Cuong sand dunes are now one of the indispensable destinations in the journey to discover Ninh Thuan land. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Hang Rai in Nui Chua National Park, Ninh Thuan is one of the most beautiful places of nature in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
In addition to the clear blue crystal sea and cool breeze, this place is also a popular fishing area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
In the midst of the sun, wind and sand in the sub-desert running along the road, cactus become a highlight for visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Along the way from Phan Rang city - Thap Cham towards Vinh Hy, Binh Lap are Thai An vineyard’s farms. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
In wide valleys of Mui Dinh area in Thuan Nam district, herds of sheep wander on the side of the road, creating a peaceful scenery. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Winding pass leads to Vinh Hy Bay. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
-
Raft houses raising seafood at Vinh Hy Bay. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Fishermen are preparing for a fishing trip at Vinh Hy Bay wharf. (Photo: VNP/VNA).