World Cambodian police seize large haul of narcotics Cambodia’s anti-drug police have arrested a gang of 11 foreigners who were suspected of producing illicit drugs and confiscated nearly two tonnes of narcotics in Phnom Penh and three other provinces, the Khmer Times reported.

World Indonesia’s special economic zones attract over 4 billion USD Special economic zones (SEZs) in Indonesia have attracted a combined investment of 60 trillion rupiah (4 billion USD) following the approval of the Omnibus Act on job creation, an official from the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has said.

World Singapore records strong tourism recovery in H1 Singapore welcomed 1.5 million visitors in the first half of 2022, nearly 12 times higher than the same period last year, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) reported on July 14.

World Cambodia targets 1 million foreign tourists in 2022 Cambodia expects to attract 1 million international tourists in 2022, much higher than the figure of 200,000 last year, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on July 14.