Business Vietnam sees rice export growth in January Vietnam exported 560,000 tonnes of rice in January 2020, earning 270.3 million USD, an increase of 12 percent in volume and 39 percent in value month-on-month, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Vietnam-China auxiliary border gates reopened to facilitate trade Auxiliary border gates between the northern province of Lang Son and China’s Guangxi province will be reopened on February 10 to facilitate border trade between the two neighbours.

Business Tuna exports expand 10 percent in 2019 Last year, Vietnam’s tuna exports exceeded 719 million USD, an increase of 10.2 percent from 2018, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on February 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 7, unchanged from the previous day.