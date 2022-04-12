MoT criticises investor, contractors of Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade project
The Ministry of Transport has criticised the representative of the investor – My Thuan Project’s Management Board – for causing planned repairs and upgrades at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to fall behind schedule.
An aircraft on S7 runway at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has criticised the representative of the investor – My Thuan Project’s Management Board – for causing planned repairs and upgrades at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to fall behind schedule.
The ministry also criticised the contractor – CIENCO4 Group Joint Stock Company – for failing to arrange sufficient human resources and machinery to perform the work in accordance with the contract.
The consulting contractor – Airport Design and Construction Consultancy One Member Limited Liability Company (ADCC) – was also under fire for failing to coordinate with airport operators and send staff to the construction site to handle any issues, slowing down the progress.
The ministry ordered the investor's representative and the contractors to urgently deal with shortcomings to finish the project before April 30.
The project is set to be able to serve passengers during the April 30 and May 1 holidays this year.
The project started in July 2020, worth a total investment of more than 2 trillion VND (87.3 million USD) from the State budget. The project consists of two parts: upgrading runway 25R/07L and building new runways.
The Tan Son Nhat International Airport, based in HCM City, is one of the two largest and most important airports in Vietnam. It has been overloaded for many years causing visible cracks, deformation and subsidence of the asphalt surfaces. In 2020, with the pandemic putting a halt to most international flights, the authorities decided to take advantage of the downtime to carry out repairs and upgrades.
Preparing for April 30 holidays
In another development, the airport management plans to meet with taxi companies and ask for an additional 1,150 taxis for passengers during the holiday.
The airport is estimated to serve up to 60,000 arrivals every day during the holidays.
Data from the airport shows that about 15 percent of passengers will use taxis to return home. This means about 9,000 taxis are needed.
Currently, there are only 7,850 taxis serving passengers at the airport.
This year, the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) fall on Saturday and Sunday so cadres, civil servants, public employees, and workers nationwide will have two more days off the following Monday (May 2) and Tuesday (May 3)./.