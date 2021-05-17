Business Bac Kan launches OCOP e-commerce floor Authorities in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan signed a deal with the Kim Nam Group on May 17 to launch the backanmarket.vn e-commerce floor, to boost the sustainable consumption of local One Commune, One Product (OCOP) goods.

Business Swiss-Vietnamese Business Gateway to establish representative board The non-profit Swiss-Vietnamese Business Gateway (SVBG) decided at a meeting on May 15 to establish a representative board comprising those working in various fields in Vietnam, to promote bilateral trade, cultural, and educational ties.

Business Binh Dinh gives in-principle approval to urban, eco-tourism project The People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh has given in-principle approval to a project on developing the Diem Van urban and eco-tourism area in Tuy Phuoc district.

Business Phu Yen province attracts billion-dollar resort project The central province of Phu Yen is emerging as an attractive market for real estate investment, especially in large-scale hospitality projects.