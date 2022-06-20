MoU signed to create job chances for Vietnamese students in Korea
Samsung Display Vietnam (SDV) and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in the Republic of Korea (VSAK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the organisation of recruitment workshops, expected to create new job opportunities for Vietnamese students and also help tighten the two countries’ friendship.
Under the document, the two sides will work together to hold such functions for all Vietnamese undergraduates and postgraduates so as to seek high-quality human resources for SDV and equip the students with useful job-seeking information and skills.
Addressing the signing ceremony at the Vietnamese Embassy in Seoul, First Secretary Le Van Hung highlighted the significance of the event which marked the first time a large enterprise like SDV had entered into partnership with the VSAK.
The Vietnamese Embassy will provide maximum support for the two sides so as to create more opportunities for Vietnamese students in the Northeast Asian country, he noted.
Nguyen Huy Hoang, head of the personnel division at the SDV, said his company currently has over 60 personnel holding doctoral degrees, more than half of them trained in the RoK. It is also recruiting many Vietnamese with bachelor’s and master’s degrees who graduated in the country.
He added through the partnership, the SDV hopes to create more job opportunities for the Vietnamese community in Korea.
Under the memorandum, the two sides will organise workshops in the RoK to share recruitment demand, job information, working environment, and welfares for workers, receive CVs, and conduct pre-interviews.
This June, they will hold recruitment workshops at five famous universities of Korea, namely Hanyang University in Seoul, Sungkyunkwan University in Suwon city, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon city, the University of Ulsan in Ulsan city, and Busan University in Busan city./.