Society Communist Review launches thematic magazine The Communist Review – the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) - on June 20 held a ceremony to make debut a thematic magazine and a Spanish language news version.

Society Appeal trial opened for Hanoi ex-leader accused of abusing position, power The People’s Court of Hanoi on June 20 opened an appeal trial for former Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung and other defendants involved in a case related to the purchases of water cleaning agent Redoxy 3C to purify lakes in the city that caused tens of billions of VND in damage to the State budget.

Society Number of Japanese joining Vietnamese-language test makes record A total of 815 Japanese candidates attended the fifth Vietnamese-language proficiency test held by the Japan College of Foreign Languages (JCFL) in Tokyo on June 19, the highest number to date.

Society The press helps mitigate losses caused by natural disasters: seminar A seminar spotlighting the role of the press in natural disaster prevention and control took place in Hanoi on June 19 on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).