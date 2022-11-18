MOU signed to raise awareness of diabetes
Sanofi Vietnam and the National Hospital of Endocrinology signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to implement projects relating to diabetes in Hanoi on November 16.
Under the MoU, both parties will join hands to organise programmes for medical staff at the hospital and satellite hospitals.
They will update knowledge and skills for medical officers by implementing advanced-training seminar programmes for treating diabetes to bring the highest quality of care to patients.
A programme about assisting patients to use insulin pens will be held so that they can take the medicine safely, overcome entry barriers and comply with treatments.
Other projects to raise the public’s awareness of diabetes will also be implemented.
Sanofi will sponsor annual scientific meetings as well as work alongside doctors in domestic and international medical seminars.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Phan Hoang Hiep, director of the National Hospital of Endocrinology, said there are still many difficulties in treating and controlling diabetes.
According to the hospital’s results announced in 2020, about 7.3% of people aged 30-39 in Vietnam have diabetes, with 55% of these having complications. The number of undiagnosed cases is 62.6%, and the pre-diabetes rate is 17.8%.
“This disease has multiple complications, hence, it’s crucial for medical professionals that they update their knowledge and treatment methods to optimise treatment regimens,” he said.
Emin Turan, general manager of Foundation and Country Lead Sanofi Vietnam, said diabetes is a chronic disease with a rapidly increasing number of patients with dangerous complications in recent years.
“As a pioneer in treating diabetes, we will continue to provide innovative solutions for Vietnamese patients with diabetes, strengthening professional capabilities for medical staff and raising the public’s awareness,” he said.
Diabetes is not only a top chronic disease but also one of the top 10 non-fatal diseases in the world. Vietnam is one of the countries heavily affected by this disease.
According to the International Diabetes Federation, as of 2021, there are about 537 million people with diabetes around the world, of which, the number of patients with diabetes in Vietnam is 4.2 million, accounting for 6% of the population.