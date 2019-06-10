With advantages in weather condition and terrain, impressive landscapes and diverse cultural values of ethnic minorities, Tam Duong district in Lai Chau province boasts huge potentials for tourism development, especially adventure and community-based tourism products.



Hoang Lien Son White Waterfall tourism site is projected to be a highlight among tourism activities in Tam Duong district. The project features a wide range of tourism products, including resorts, adventure and eco-tourism. It is expected to start welcoming tourists from September 2 this year.

Community-based tourism is also a forte of Tam Duong district. The local government has worked with households to develop more services and products to serve visitors, such as therapy bathing, rattan and bamboo craft village, honey farm, and many more. Tourism has positively changed the face of the locality.-VNA