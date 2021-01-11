Mountainous region covered with frost
In recent days, strong cold spells hit many localities of Ha Giang province, turning its Dong Van karst plateau white in ice (Photo: VNA)
Ice and snow appear on high mountains in Ha Giang with record temperatures down to minus 1ºC in some places (Photo: VNA)
On January 8, ice appeared on top of Mau Son mountain, Loc Binh district, Lang Son province. The temperature in the area was about minus 1.6 ºC (Photo: VNA)
Tourists are interested in posing pictures with ice and snow on the top of Mau Son mountain, Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)
On January 8-9, cold air combined with drizzle rain in some high mountainous areas of Quang Ninh province pushed the temperature down. Ice appears at the top of Cao Ly mountain and the top of Dong pagoda (Photo: VNA)
On January 9, due to extreme cold spells, the temperature in the upland district of Mu Cang Chai, Yen Bai province dropped to 3ºC, especially it was only 0ºC at the top of Khau Pha pass (Photo: VNA)
Thick frost on tree branches at the top of Khau Pha pass, Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province (Photo: VNA)