Most members of the Hao Dat Tea Cooperative in Thien An commune, Tan Cuong district, in Thai Nguyen province are women. Thanks to the application of science and technology in production and the use of e-commerce platforms to promote and sell products, the cooperative has become more and more efficient, creating stable jobs for about 30 workers on incomes of at least 300 USD a month.

Elsewhere, the Thien An Cooperative in Bach Thong district, Bac Kan province, specialises in brocade production and all members are Dao ethnic minority women. Its products are available on 4 e-commerce platforms, with sales averaging more than 100 products a month, bringing in some 37,000 USD a year and creating stable jobs for 15 people.

Vietnam’s e-commerce market is forecast to continue to boom in the years to come and reach 39 billion USD by 2025, ranking it second in Southeast Asia. Staying abreast of trends and making good use of technology will be key in helping women begin a successful business and affirm their position in society./.

VNA