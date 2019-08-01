Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 15:26:14

Society

Movements launched to reduce plastic waste

Vietnam is among the top countries of plastic waste dumped into the world’s oceans each year. Movements to reduce plastic pollution and make the world cleaner are becoming popular in communities.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Severe drought hits central Vietnam

Severe drought hits central Vietnam

Sweet longan fruits of Hung Yen

Sweet longan fruits of Hung Yen

Malaysian singer wins ASEAN+3 song contest

Malaysian singer wins ASEAN+3 song contest

Vietnam Summer Camp ends in warm atmosphere

Vietnam Summer Camp ends in warm atmosphere

Truong Sa garrisons improve defence capacity, combat readiness

Truong Sa garrisons improve defence capacity, combat readiness

Good health praying ritual of M’nong people

Good health praying ritual of M’nong people

Naval Infantry: Elite force of Vietnam People’s Navy

Naval Infantry: Elite force of Vietnam People’s Navy

Dao ethnics preserve traditional values

Dao ethnics preserve traditional values

Others