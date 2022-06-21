Mozambican Assembly facilitates operation of Viettel: Speaker
The Mozambican Assembly will improve policies and laws to facilitate the investment and operation of Viettel and other foreign firms, its Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias pledged while visiting Viettel in Hanoi on June 21.
Expressing her interest in digital transformation in which Viettel is taking the pioneering role in Vietnam, Bias suggested the group share its experience in this regard, and coordinate with Movitel, a joint venture between Viettel and Mozambique’s company SPI, to promote digital transformation in the Mozambican legislature.
She described Viettel's investment in Mozambique as the success of cooperation between the two countries, and noted her wish that the group would further invest in the country while serving as a bridge between Vietnamese and Mozambican enterprises.
Colonel Tao Duc Thang, Viettel Chairman and General Director, told the guest that Viettel has a presence in 10 countries across three continents, comprising Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Cameroon, Tanzania, Burundi, Peru, Haiti and Mozambique.
The group has been operating in Mozambique for 10 years through Movitel, which has total investment of more than 600 million USD, 70 percent from Viettel, and has been seen as an effective cooperation project between the two countries.
Operational since May 2012, Movitel has taken the lead in the African nation with 6 million subscribers, covering more than 85 percent of the population in all 11 provinces.
Viettel, which has played a key role in digital transformation in the Vietnamese National Assembly and Government, wishes to help the Mozambican legislature in this sphere via its joint venture, Thang stressed.
The group is also always interested in recruiting and training Mozambican labourers at Movitel, and willing to work as an investment bridge between the two countries, he said.
Earlier the same day, Bias and her entourage visited the National Committee for Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, during which the two sides exchanged experience in natural disaster response and search and rescue operations./.