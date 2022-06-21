Business Vietnam attends India International Garment Fair Sixteen Vietnamese firms are participating in the 67th India International Garment Fair (IIGF), the biggest of its kind in the South Asian country.

Business RoK extends anti-dumping probe into copper pipes from Vietnam The Vietnam Trade Office in the Republic of Korea (RoK) said the Korean Trade Commission (KTC) has imposed a two-month extension for an anti-dumping investigation of cast copper pipes coded HS 7411.10.0000 originating from Vietnam and China.

Business Garment-textile exports forecast to face challenges in second half Vietnam’s garment-textile exports are likely to encounter a host of challenges in terms of both market and supply chain in the second half of this year despite positive results in the first half, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on June 21.

Business Retail petrol prices up slightly in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices were up by nearly 500 VND per litre from 3pm on June 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.