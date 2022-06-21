Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Pham Tan Cong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

During the 2020-2021 period when the COVID-19 was still ravaging, two-way trade still exceeded 150 million USD, he said, highlighting cooperation in investment and agriculture.Pointing out optimal cooperation potential between the two countries, Cong suggested Vietnamese firms consider investment opportunities in Mozambique, particularly in agriculture, heavy industry, infrastructure, finance, health care, and information technology and telecommunications (ICT).Along with traditional goods like rice, cable lines, fertilizers, garment-textiles, steel, cashew nuts and wood, among others, Vietnamese and Mozambican enterprises should expand the list of goods that can be exchanged such as farm produce, construction materials and medical equipment of Vietnam, and some agricultural products and minerals of Mozambique, Cong said.The VCCI will cooperate with Mozambican competent agencies, and work as a bridge to promote the trade and investment ties, he promised./.