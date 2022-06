President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Mozambique will act as a gateway for Vietnamese businesses to penetrate into member countries of the Southern African Development Community ( SADC ), President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias affirmed at a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Hanoi on June 21.The President called on Vietnamese enterprises to invest in tourism, mining, energy and agriculture in which Mozambique has potential, noting that to support investors, the African nation has established a portal providing information for both private and state-owned firms.She suggested Vietnamese and Mozambican businesses maximise benefits offered by cooperation agreements reached by the two countries, and expressed her hope that after the meeting, more Vietnamese firms will come to operate in Mozambique At the meeting, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Pham Tan Cong emphasised that apart from political ties, bilateral economic and trade relations have seen positive signs over the past time.