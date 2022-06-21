Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 21.

Politics Huge potential for HCM City to expand ties with India: City leader Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen on June 20 had a meeting with Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as part of his visit to India.

Politics Vietnam attends 16th ADMM in Cambodia Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam to attend the 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen. Tea Banh.

Politics Vietnam seeks stronger ties with Germany’s Hamburg Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on June 20 paid a courtesy call to Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the City of Hamburg, during which the two sides discussed the status and prospects of the Vietnam-Germany relations and those between Vietnamese cities and provinces and Hamburg.