Politics 2020 - A year for Vietnam to assert mettle, stature Foreign media view 2020 as a truly special year for Vietnam as the country has not only performed the dual role of ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) but also done a good job of concurrently containing COVID-19 and sustaining economic growth.

Politics Greetings to Cuba on National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent his greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel on December 31, on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of National Day of Cuba (January 1).

Politics Ordinance on preferences for revolutionary contributors announced The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 31 to announce an order of the State President on the promulgation of an ordinance on preferential treatment for People with meritorious service to the revolution.

Politics NA takes innovative approaches to fulfill 2020 missions despite COVID-19 crisis Though 2020 is a challenging year for Vietnam with the rise of COVID-19, the 14th National Assembly (NA) has taken innovative approaches and managed to complete an enormous workload to fulfill all its three missions in lawmaking, supervision and major decision-making.