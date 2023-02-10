In the list, which includes 40 destinations around the world, Mu Cang Chai rice terrace fields is placed at the third position and Ha Long Bay at the 6th.

Some 175 miles northwest of Hanoi, Mu Cang Chai rice paddies in Vietnam’s isolated northern reaches have gained Instagram fame for their impressive angles in a topographically challenging region, the article said. Each year, the colors change from green (in late spring and summer) to yellow (in October) as the rice ripens.

It suggested travelers, who want to get the shot, to visit the paddies at the beginning of October, when the rice harvest begins, and stop by the fields twice: once early in the morning before the crowds arrive, and a second time at sunset.

For Ha Long Bay, the article stresses that, the UNESCO-listed bay is one of the most beautiful places in the world, featuring 1,600 islands, blue-green water, and spectacular limestone karst landforms.

“Board a Chinese junk boat to experience the beauty (and associated myths and stories) of the mist-shrouded basin for yourself”, it recommended.

According to the article, Ha Long Bay, often visited by bikini-clad youth in warmer weather, becomes infinitely more romantic, quiet, and introspective as temperatures drop./.

VNA