The Hú Trù Lìm terraced rice fields, over 10 kilometres from the centre of Lao Chải commune, captivate tourists from all over with their majestic and untouched natural beauty.

Despite the difficult driving conditions, many tourists choose to visit the fields during the ripened rice season.

Lao Chải boasts nearly 700 hectares of terraced rice fields, scattered across villages such as Lao Chải, Tà Ghênh, and Hú Trù Lìm.

Every year, about 2,000 tourists visit Lao Chải to immerse themselves in the local way of life.

Recognising its potential, the local government has initiated efforts to promote community-based tourism.

Mu Cang Chai won global recognition when it was included on a list of the 50 most beautiful places in the world in 2020 by Big 7 Travel.

Its popularity continues to soar, with nearly 250,000 tourists visiting in the first nine months of this year alone. The local tourism sector has flourished, generating more than 10 million USD in revenue, or more than 80% of the annual target./.

