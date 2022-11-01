The terraced rice fields have been likened to “paradise”, created by the skilled hands and industrious spirit of generations of local Mong people. In promoting the potential of its landscapes and culture, Mu Cang Chai also pays due regard to developing community-based tourism.

Mu Cang Chai boasts more than 3,500 hectares of terraced rice fields. The terraces put on a different outfit every season. They are at their best around September, when the rice has ripened. This is also a time for activities within a festival to discover the beauty of the Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields.

In addition to terraced rice fields, the district government also pays attention to preserving and developing the performing arts of the Mong people, such as Khen dances and plays, umbrella dances, and playing the flute and lip zither. The performing arts are a highlight of the Mong’s festive occasions.

Mu Cang Chai also developed new tourism products in the festive season of 2022, such as the “Discovering Mu Cang Chai” Marathon, which attracted many participants, including professional runners and others of all ages. It was an encouraging new addition to the district’s tourism offerings./.

VNA