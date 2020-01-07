Hotline: (024) 39411349
Mu Nau plum blossom brightens up Moc Chau plateau

When spring comes, plum blossom covers Moc Chau plateau in a fragile and pristine colour. Visitors are left in awe after visiting the place.
  • Clear blue sky, cotton-like clouds and impressive mountain range and white plum blossom create a memorable scene in Mu Nau valley (Photo: VNA)

  • The Mu Nau valley covered in white plum blossom (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists are drawn to the spectacular nature (Photo: VNA)

  • Clear blue sky, cotton-like clouds and impressive mountain range and white plum blossom create a memorable scene (Photo: VNA)

  • Moc Chau plateau covered in white plum blossom (Photo: VNA)

  • The Mu Nau white plum blossom (Photo: VNA)

  • The wilderness and ancient plum trees add more attractiveness to the Moc Chau town (Photo: VNA)

  • Holidaymakers pose for perfect pictures with plum blossom trees (Photo: VNA)

  • The wilderness and ancient plum trees add more attractiveness to the Moc Chau town (Photo: VNA)

  • The Mu Nau valley covered in white plum blossom (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

  • Mu Nau valley is like the roof of Moc Chau with a total area of over 200 hectares including primeval forests and apricot gardens, ancient plum gardens, creating a pristine beauty. (Photo: VNA)

  • In January, the delicate plum blossoms paint the sky of Mu Nau valley (Photo: VNA)

