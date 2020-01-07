Mu Nau plum blossom brightens up Moc Chau plateau
Clear blue sky, cotton-like clouds and impressive mountain range and white plum blossom create a memorable scene in Mu Nau valley (Photo: VNA)
The Mu Nau valley covered in white plum blossom (Photo: VNA)
Tourists are drawn to the spectacular nature (Photo: VNA)
Moc Chau plateau covered in white plum blossom (Photo: VNA)
The Mu Nau white plum blossom (Photo: VNA)
The wilderness and ancient plum trees add more attractiveness to the Moc Chau town (Photo: VNA)
Holidaymakers pose for perfect pictures with plum blossom trees (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
Mu Nau valley is like the roof of Moc Chau with a total area of over 200 hectares including primeval forests and apricot gardens, ancient plum gardens, creating a pristine beauty. (Photo: VNA)
In January, the delicate plum blossoms paint the sky of Mu Nau valley (Photo: VNA)