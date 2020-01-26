Mui Ne envisioned a top destination in Asia-Pacific
Mui Ne beach (Photo: VNA)
Binh Thuan (VNA) – Mui Ne beach in the south central province of Binh Thuan is set to become one of the most-visited destinations in the Asia-Pacific by 2030 under a master plan for the development of Mui Ne National Tourism Site to 2025 with a vision for 2030 recently approved by the Prime Minister.
Stretching 14,760 hectares along the coast from Tuy Phong district’s Hoa Phu commune to Phan Thiet city’s Phu Hai ward, the site’s physical and technical infrastructure will be invested heavily to lure strategic investors.
The site is hoped to welcome about 9 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners in 2025. The respective figures are expected to reach 14 million and 2.5 million in 2030.
Tourism revenue of the site is set to hit 24 trillion VND (1.03 billion USD) in 2025 and 50 trillion VND in 2030, according to the planning. The local tourism industry is expected to create 24,000 direct jobs in 2025 and more than 45,000 jobs by 2030.
Besides turquoise water, palm-fringed beach and laid-back atmosphere, Mui Ne’s blustery wind condition has made the site an ideal place for world-class windsurfing. It has attracted well-known surfers from the UK, France, Russia, Germany, and Australia.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ngo Minh Chinh, Binh Thuan has a coastline of 192km, with various beautiful landscapes with potential for tourism such as Mui Yen, Cau isle, Ke Ga lighthouse, Ganh Son, Gieng Tien, among others.
The tourism sector is developing new tourism products, and improving services’ quality, he said, adding that favourable policies have been carried out to encourage investment in developing international-standard tourism-sport complexes in Phan Thiet, Ham Thuan Nam and Bac Binh.
Last year, the province welcomed more than 5.7 million visitors, up 12.8 percent from 2017. Total earnings from tourism rose 18.98 percent to reach 12.8 trillion VND (550.9 million USD).
Roughly 675,000 foreigners chose Binh Thuan for their holidays in 2018, with China and the Republic of Korea the top tourist sources, accounting for 28 percent and 13 percent of total international arrivals to the locality, respectively. Meanwhile, stable growth was seen in tourist arrivals from traditional markets like Russia, the UK, and France./.
