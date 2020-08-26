Under a master plan approved by the Prime Minister, the Mui Ne national tourist site stretches from Hoa Phu commune in Tuy Phong district to Phu Hai commune in Phan Thiet city, covering a total area of about 14,760 ha.

Mui Ne is expected to play an important role in the tourism sector in the south-central coastal region and the country as a whole, and also become one of the leading destinations in Asia-Pacific by 2030.

Binh Thuan aims to welcome about 9 million tourists by 2025, including 1.5 million foreigners.

The total number of holiday-makers to the province is expected to reach about 14 million by 2030, with over 2.5 million international arrivals.

Tourism is expected to earn revenue of 24 trillion VND (over 1 billion USD) by 2025 and 50 trillion VND by 2030, generating about 24,000 jobs by 2025 and 45,000 by 2030./.

