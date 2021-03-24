Society Infographic Database systems on population, ID issuance launched The national database systems on population and citizen identification card issuance and management made their debut on February 25.

Society Infographic Priority groups in COVID-19 vaccination plan Health care workers, those who join the COVID-19 combat, diplomats, customs and immigration officers are among the priority groups in the country’s vaccination plan.

Society Infographic Vietnam to enter aging population stage in 2026 Twenty percent of Vietnam’s population will be 60 years of age or older within the next 20 years, resulting in the country experiencing an “elderly population crisis”.

Society Infographic Transport infrastructure promotes economic development During the 10 years of implementing the socio-economic development strategy for the 2011-2020 period, Vietnam has been focusing on building a synchronous and modern infrastructure system.