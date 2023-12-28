Society Binh Dinh seeks to boost tourism cooperation with southern Lao provinces A meeting was held in Binh Dinh on December 28 to discuss how to promote tourism development link between the south-central province, and Atapu, Sekong, Champasak and Salavan province, southern Laos.

Society Top legislator hails Thai Nguyen for new rural development National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session with leaders of Thai Nguyen on December 28 to review the northern province's new-style rural area building work.

Society WB-funded agriculture project benefits 29,000 farmer households in Soc Trang As many as 29,000 farmer households in the Mekong Delta province of Song Trang benefited from the Vietnam Sustainable Agriculture Transformation (VnSAT) project funded by the World Bank, heard a conference to review the project in the locality on December 28.

Society HCM City's friendship association works to strengthen Vietnam - Cuba relations The Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association's chapter in Ho Chi Minh City (VCFA HCMC) will continue to promote people-to-people diplomacy activities to increase understanding between the people of Vietnam and Cuba as well as between HCM City and Cuban localities in particular, contributing to further intensifying the special relations between the two countries.