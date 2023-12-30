Poverty rate in impoverished districts went down by over 5.6 percentage points to approximately 33%, and that in ethnic minority areas dropped to nearly 18%, meeting targets set by the National Assembly and the Government.

According to the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, 2024 is a crucial year in striving towards targets set by the National Target Program on Poverty Reduction, for the 2021-2025 period.

It is also the time to propose medium-term public investment plans, and poverty standards and poverty reduction directions, for the 2026-2030 period.

To further reduce the rate of poverty, the ministry asked the national office for poverty reduction to take concerted measures to mobilize resources for the work in the coming time./.

VNA