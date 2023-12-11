A goat farm in Pleiku city in the Central Highland province of Gia Lai. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The multidimensional poverty rate in Vietnam will reduce to 2.93% in 2023, a drop of 1.1 percentage points compared to last year, according to the Government’s report on the implementation of the national programme on sustainable poverty reduction.

The ratio of poor households in poor districts and ethnic minority areas will also reduce by 5.62 and 3.2 percentage points to about 33% and 17.82% respectively by the end of this year.

Previously, the National Assembly and the Government set a target to reduce the ratio of poor households in 74 poor districts by 4-5 percentage points.

By the end of this year, nine additional communes are expected to be omitted from the list of specially disadvantaged communes.

The Government’s report said documents guiding the implementation of the national programme on sustainable poverty reduction and addressing difficulties and obstacles during the implementation process have been issued timely, creating the legal framework for the work.

However, there remain shortcomings in funding allocation in 2023, and coordination among ministries, central agencies and localities.

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said that poverty reduction work faces difficulties due to insufficient staff, and modest application of information technology that results in limitations in data collection, reports and decision-making process.

Regarding measures to promote sustainable poverty reduction in the coming time, the Government will continue to push ministries, agencies and sectors, raise public awareness about the issue, and popularise effective poverty reduction models.



The Government coordinates with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to innovate, promote and improve the quality of the emulation movement "For the poor - leaving no one behind".

The Ministry of Planning and Investment was tasked with collecting petitions and complaints related to policies and laws on poverty reduction and consulting and coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to propose solutions to competent authorities.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs was asked to draft guidance for developing vocational education in poor and disadvantaged areas, and complete the connection between the database on poverty reduction and the national database on population./.