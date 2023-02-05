Vietnam's UN peacekeeping forces (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has highlighted the role of multilateral diplomacy in realising the dream of building Vietnam into a modern industrial country by 2045 in his recent article published on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet).



According to the article, in 2022, the global situation continued to see complicated developments, including competition among major countries, conflicts, and uncertainty in many regions. This was coupled with the sharp emergence of non-traditional security challenges. All combined to pose fresh challenges to multilateralism, as well as the security and development interests of nations, especially small and medium countries.



This situation thereby adversely impacted the capacity of multilateral institutions, leading to conflict and confrontational views, the official said.



In this situation, countries, either large or small, are becoming increasingly aware of the important role of multilateral cooperation and the need to reinforce international solidarity and build ties to solve urgent global issues.



Through the close attention and direction of senior leaders, as well as the joint efforts and consensus of the political system, Vietnamese multilateral foreign affairs have seen several tremendous achievements that contribute to the national cause of Doi Moi (Renewal) process and comprehensive international integration.



Diplomatic highlights in 2022

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the ASEAN-US Special Summit. (Photo: VNA)

Over the past year, Party, State, and NA leaders have participated in many leading multilateral initiatives, thereby strongly conveying a message of a peace-loving, justice-loving, and innovative Vietnam that is willing to be a friend and a reliable, responsible partner of the international community, Viet said.



Last year, with its position, international prestige, and remarkable contributions made at multilateral forums, Vietnam was elected to many important posts such as Vice President of the UN General Assembly's 77th session, the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, and the Intergovernmental Committee of the UNESCO Convention for the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage for 2022-2026.



Vietnam also continued to perform role as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for 2021-2023, the UNESCO Executive Council for 2021-2025, the International Law Commission (ILC) for 2023-2027, the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for 2019-2025, and a number of other specialised agencies.



In these roles and at all forums, the country made proactive, active, and responsible contributions, thereby upholding the observance of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law to protect national interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



The country accelerated the implementation of the Vietnam - UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Strategic Framework for 2022-2026 and sub-regional co-operation mechanisms. Vietnam also carryied out the new-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed, especially the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU - Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the official said.



Vietnam proposed a range of ideas and initiatives aimed at strengthening ties and supply chain connectivity within the framework of ASEAN, APEC, ASEM, and OECD. It continued to advocate for the COVAX mechanism to provide COVID-19 vaccines and was duly selected by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a technology transfer country for mRNA vaccine production.



The nation, together with G7 countries and international partners, moved to adopt the Political Declaration on the establishment of a Fair Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). This is of great significance as it contributes to mobilising resources both in terms of finance and technology for Vietnam to make the energy transition towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050.



Promoting multilateral diplomacy

According to Viet, the year 2023 is of significance as it marks the further implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the review of the five-year implementation of Directive No. 25 of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on promoting multilateral diplomacy.



Vietnam is in a new strategic period to realise its aspiration of becoming a modern industrial country by 2045.



In order to adapt to the rapidly evolving global situation and to make practical contributions to the cause of Doi Moi (Renewal), multilateral diplomacy should be focused on key aspects, he noted.



Firstly, it is necessary to competently carry out the multilateral foreign activities of Party, State, and NA leaders, thus helping to improve the country's prestige and position. This will contribute to bolstering cooperative ties in a more extensive and effective manner with member countries, especially big countries, important partners, and traditional friends.



Secondly, the country needs to perform well at international organisations and agencies, especially as a member at the UN Human Rights Council, the IAEA Board of Governors, the UNESCO Executive Council, and the International Law Commission, and Vice President of the UN General Assembly.



Thirdly, the nation needs to enhance its active and responsible role at major multilateral forums such as the UN, ASEAN, the Non-Aligned Movement, ASEM, and APEC, including promoting mutual complementarity between the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the UN 2030 Agenda.



The country should therefore propose cooperation initiatives in line with its own priorities such as sustainable development, green growth, inclusiveness, energy transition, water security, food security, maritime security, and digital transformation.



Fourthly, it remains essential to stay proactive, responsive, and creative to promote fresh ideas and initiatives.



Finally, the country should strive to improve the overall effectiveness of interdisciplinary coordination, especially in research, strategic forecast, consultation, and handling of multilateral issues, thereby creating a consensus in awareness and action.



This should be done alongside intensifying investment in fostering a contingent of qualified and capable personnel in multilateral foreign affairs, he said./.

