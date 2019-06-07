Multilateral external relations play an important part in Vietnam’s foreign affairs policy. The country’s successful hosting of multilateral forums, such as APEC and the World Economic Forum on ASEAN has been appreciated by not only foreign friends but also UN members. Vietnam’s prestige is a factor to help the country in its effort to run for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.

The 2017 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in Vietnam helped raise the country’s position in the world’s arena.

The country also hosted the 2018 World Economic Forum on ASEAN under the theme ‘ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’

These are favourable conditions for Vietnam when running for a non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.

If elected to the UNSC, Vietnam will have more chances to prove its capacity and play an important role in regional and global events. In the new context, the country should not only host international events but also make more contribution to forums in the region and the world at large.-VNA