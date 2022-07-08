Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. (AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Multilateralism is the only way to coordinate effective responses to global challenges, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on July 8.



At the opening session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Bali, the Indonesia’s top diplomat said the world has yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic but is already confronted with another crisis – the conflict in Ukraine, the ripple effects of which are being felt globally on food, energy and fiscal space.

“Global challenges require global solutions. But honestly, we cannot deny that it has become more difficult for the world to sit together,” the Indonesian diplomat said.



The current world situation has made people lose faith in multilateralism and its capacity to respond effectively to global challenges. However, she said that without mulitilateralism, the situation would be even worse.



The diplomat emphasised that multilateralism is the only mechanism [whereby] all countries, regardless of their size and wealth, stand on equal footing and are treated equally, adding that the voices of all countries must be heard.



Marsudi urged G20 to try its best to strengthen strategic trust and mutual respect and uphold all foundations and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.



G20 must be a beacon of solutions to many global challenges, only then can it be relevant and benefit the world at large, not only its members, she said.



G20 FMM comprises two main sessions with the first one being on strengthening multilateralism. It will focus on moves to enhance global cooperation and build trust among nations, thereby creating an enabling environment for stability, peace and development of the world.



The second session is on food and energy security. It will concentrate on strategic steps to overcome the food crisis, fertiliser shortages and rising global commodity prices.



According to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, as an economic forum representing different regions of the world, the G20 will comprehensively discuss these issues to seek sustainable socio-economic solutions because high commodity prices and disruptions to global supply chains have had a major impact on developing countries./.