Multi-million dollar garment factory opens in An Giang
The Mekong Delta province of An Giang opened a garment factory on September 30 with Dutch investment of 253 billion VND (10.6 million USD).
Construction on the Spectre An Giang Garment Technologies Factory began in late 2021 on an area of 38,000sq.m. The factory can produce 2 million products a year, and create jobs for more than 1,200 workers.
Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz said that Spectre started its production in Vietnam more than 10 years ago with joint ventures in Thai Binh province, followed by Nam Dinh and An Giang.
He said that after many years operating in Vietnam, the company believes and considers the country a promising market.
Vietnam’s political stability and impressive socio-economic growth have made it easy for Spectre to expand its investment in the country, he said, believing that the factory can contribute to improving the lives of local people as well as the province’s socio-economic development.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said that An Giang pledges to accompany and create the most favourable conditions for investors to run effective production and business in the locality./.