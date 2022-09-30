Business Cotton Day Vietnam 2022 to return to HCM City Cotton Day Vietnam 2022, themed “Partner for Prosperity”, will return to Ho Chi Minh City on October 4 to provide networking opportunities for domestic and foreign firms in the garment supply chain.

Business M&As in Vietnam forecast to slow down in H2 2022 After seeing positive results in the first half of 2022, mergers and acquisition (M&A) activities in Vietnam are forecast to slow down in the second half as investors become more conservative about several macro trends impacting the country’s economy, according to an analysis of M&A data by Ernst & Young (EY).

Business Agricultural sector urged to enhance use of by-products A large quantity of agricultural by-products is produced every year, but a majority of it is treated as waste and dumped or burned.

Business HCM City’s CPI up 0.3% in September Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in September, with six out of the 11 groups of goods and services witnessing an increase in prices, the municipal Statistics Office reported on September 30.