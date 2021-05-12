Multi-sensory experiences with “Xam” singing genre
Multi-sensory experiences with “Xam” singing genre will be offered to visitors at the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) Art Studio in Hanoi from May 16-22.
Carried out by the “Cheo 48h” group, these activities comprise a painting exhibition, an installation artwork, experimental music events and an online talk shows.
On showcase will be a painting depicting three expressions of “Xam” performers, a portrait of Meritorious Artist Ha Thi Cau (1917-2013), and a documentary about young people learning the “Xam” singing art.
An installation artwork in the shape of an eye put together by 200 musical instruments used in the art aims to call on the audience to view “Xam” in different dimensions in a bid to discover its charms.
The events are part of a project entitled “Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam 2018–2021”, which receives financial support from the European Union and is jointly implemented by the British Council and VICAS.
“Xam” is a centuries-old singing style of the Vietnamese people, which has long been recognised as an important piece of the nation’s cultural heritage.
Like “ca tru” (ceremonial singing), the singer can play musical instruments at the same time. While “ca tru” singers beat castanets while singing, “Xam” singers often play Dan bau (monochord) or dan nhi (two-string fiddle).
The singing is mainly found in the countryside and is mostly performed by poor artists who sing for a living, expressing optimism, humour and philosophy about life. The performances stem mostly from northern regions. In the past, most of “Xam” performers were blind.
During the war time and the early 20th century, crowded trams, markets and street corners were turned into stages for buskers./.