A set of Muong “cong chieng” includes 12 flat, circular metal discs that offer a wider range of notes.

24 festivals celebrated by the Muong people use the instrument, such as new house building celebrations, summer festivals, and field festivals.

Apart from the musical significance, for people from the Muong ethnic minority, owning a full set of 12 discs is a symbol of the 12 months in the year.

While most gong players in the Central Highlands are men, those in the Muong ethnic are women.

Muong gongs are not difficult to play, but require attention and plenty of practice. This is why generations of Muong people have worked to preserve the instrument as the soul of their group.

To make gongs, the Muong people use pure copper for a reverberating sound, while the drumsticks are made from light wood and covered with leather or fabric.

The “cong chieng” is not purely a musical instrument in folk art activities but also a cultural essence that reflects the creativity of the Muong ethnic people./.

