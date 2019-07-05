Muong Thanh Hotel in Bac Giang province. (Photo courtesy of Muong Thanh Hospitality)

Hanoi (VNA) - Muong Thanh Hospitality has been announced as the only Vietnamese brand to take part in the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2019.



Muong Thanh Hospitality will compete with world brands such as Dusit International, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels & Resorts at the category of Asia’s Leading Hotel Brand of the year 2019.



People can vote for the nominees until August 11. The awards ceremony will take place on October 12.



Last year, Vietnam beat the Republic of Korea, Thailand, China and Malaysia to be named Asia’s Leading Destination.



The WTA, launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry, is called ‘the Oscars of the travel industry’ by Wall Street magazine.



The awards are held annually to honour the best service providers in the fields of travel and tourism. The winners are chosen after voting by the public and travel professionals worldwide.-VNA