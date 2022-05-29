Culture - Sports Hair-washing festival a cultural feature of White Thai people The Ap Ho Chieng Festival, or New Year Shampoo Festival, is held by the White Thai ethnic minority on lunar December 30 in Khong Lao commune in Phong Tho district, the northern province of Lai Chau. The festival plays an important role in the local spiritual and cultural life.

Culture - Sports Vietnam see great chance to win at AFF Women’s Championship 2022 The Vietnamese women’s football team will meet their opponents from Myanmar, Timor Leste, Laos and Cambodia in Group B of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2022, according to the results of a draw held on May 28.