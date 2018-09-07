Friday, September 07, 2018 - 10:55:14

Culture - Sports

Mural paintings give Hue's old walls new look

More than 100 young painters in Hue City alongside foreign ones gave 1-km old mossy walls at Lang Viet tourism complex in the city a makeover with mural paintings.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

PM meets Vietnam's sports delegation to ASIAD 2018

PM meets Vietnam's sports delegation to ASIAD 2018

Vietnamese fans cheer football team at ASIAD's semifinals

Vietnamese fans cheer football team at ASIAD's semifinals

ASEAN traditional costumes introduced at cultural exchange event

ASEAN traditional costumes introduced at cultural exchange event

Vietnam enters ASIAD football semifinals for first time

Vietnam enters ASIAD football semifinals for first time

Asian Games 2018: Vietnam beats Bahrain 1-0, fans take to street

Asian Games 2018: Vietnam beats Bahrain 1-0, fans take to street

Vietnam's oil lamp through historical periods

Vietnam's oil lamp through historical periods

ASIAD 18: Vietnam wins first silver, ranking 16th in medal tally

ASIAD 18: Vietnam wins first silver, ranking 16th in medal tally

Asian Games 2018’s opening ceremony: A splendid light, music feast

Asian Games 2018’s opening ceremony: A splendid light, music feast

Others