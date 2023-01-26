Travel Ninh Binh succeeds in promoting world heritage site’s value The northern province of Ninh Binh has succeeded in promoting the value of Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site, as it is now very popular among tourists, evidenced by the rising number of visitors to the area.

Videos Thac Ba Lake tourism site set to become int’l tourist destination Thac Ba Lake tourism site in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will be developed into a national and international tourist destination by 2040 under a plan approved by the Prime Minister.

Travel Mua Cave – a must-see destination in Ninh Binh Mua Cave in the northern province of Ninh Binh has been popular to domestic and foreign visitors thanks to the picturesque scenery of the surrounding area seen from its top.