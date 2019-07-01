Artist Nguyen Thu Thuy receives the prize at the A’Design Awards and Competition in Como, Italy. (Photo: VNA)

- Twin Lotus Murals at Noi Bai International Airport created by artist Nguyen Thu Thuy and her team received the top prize in the category of Social Design at the A’Design Awards and Competition.The award ceremony was held on Sunday at Teatro Sociale Theatre in Como, Italy.Located in Terminal 2, passengers are initially impressed by the size of the twin lotus murals (15m by 24m each), their vibrant colours and lively flowers and leaves. The reflection of the murals on glass windows and ponds increased their apparent size, making the scene even more impressive.“Good public art works start from good ideas and great passion and love for the city and people,” Thuy said at the ceremony.This year, the competition attracted designers from 179 countries and territories in various fields such as architecture, interior design, public art and fashion.An exhibition of honoured works will run until July 30. The Twin Lotus Murals are on display via 40cm-by-60cm posters.Last year, Thuy won the silver A’Design Award for the Ceramic Mosaic Mirror House in Hanoi’s Thong Nhat Park. - VNA