The exhibition showcased more than 170 artifacts from 27 collectors around the country.

Artifacts date from the 11th century to the early 20th century and offer a glimpse into Vietnam’s rich historical and cultural values.

Many visitors expressed excitement at the exhibition, as it marked their first encounter with such antiquities.

With the theme “Heritage and Memory: Painting from Pieces”, the exhibition mainly displayed Vietnamese ceramics, encompassing household items, worshipping items, decorative items, and utensils used for drinking tea and wine.

Some Vietnamese ceramics were commissioned from China or produced by France.

The exhibition is expected to promote national pride and the preservation of cultural and historical values among the younger generation./.

