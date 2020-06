The creative activities at the museum attract the attention of children (Photo courtesy of the museum)

- The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology will host the Discovering Southeast Asia programme on May 30-31 to celebrate International Children’s Day (June 1).With various activities like games, toy-making and cultural experiences, participants will understand more about the culture and tradition of Southeast Asian countries.Accordingly, children will learn about the traditional costumes , cultural artefacts, national flags and currencies. Disabled children will enjoy free tickets to visit the museum, which is located at 1 Nguyen Van Huyen street, Hanoi./.