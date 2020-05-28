Museum to help children discover Southeast Asian culture
The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology will host the Discovering Southeast Asia programme on May 30-31 to celebrate International Children’s Day (June 1).
The creative activities at the museum attract the attention of children (Photo courtesy of the museum)
With various activities like games, toy-making and cultural experiences, participants will understand more about the culture and tradition of Southeast Asian countries.
Accordingly, children will learn about the traditional costumes, cultural artefacts, national flags and currencies. Disabled children will enjoy free tickets to visit the museum, which is located at 1 Nguyen Van Huyen street, Hanoi./.