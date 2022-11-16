Politics Defence Ministry ready to support Cambodia to organise 32nd SEA Games Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense, within its capacity, is ready to support Cambodia in successfully organising the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), said Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong.

Culture - Sports Animals depicted in sculptures Four Vietnamese artists have impressed art lovers with a sculpture exhibition on animals, which have long been a source of inspiration for local artists.

Videos Consensus reached for return of Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial seal ​ After the confirmation of authenticity of a golden imperial seal dating back to 1823, a Vietnamese inter-ministerial delegation and Paris-based auction house Millon have agreed to transfer it to the Vietnamese side.

Culture - Sports Cong ethnic minority in Dien Bien celebrate Flower Festival At the end of every year, the Cong ethnic minority people in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien cheerfully organise a Flower Festival to celebrate a bumper crop and welcome in a new year of good fortune and happiness.