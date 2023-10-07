Nguyen Thi My Hao spent all of her summer holiday at quan ho (love duet) and xam singing classes. Every Saturday, she and many other traditional music lovers gather together to share their passion.

The classes are part of the Cheo 48h project, which aims to bring traditional arts and culture to the public, especially young people.

Over the past decade, many young people, after completing the course, have become messengers spreading their love of traditional arts to the community. Many of them continue to accompany the club through teaching or participating in performances.

With creative methods and a close approach, the project also helps young people interact with artists and learn about musical instruments and artforms.

Every year, the Cheo 48h project spreads a love of traditional music among hundreds of young people from different fields and professions. It’s not necessary to have talent or knowledge about music or to work in a related field, as long as you have a little curiosity and a love of traditional music, the project can suit your tastes./.

