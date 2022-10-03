Music festival helps promote Vietnam – Russia friendship
A music and fashion festival themed “Canh buom do tham” (Crimson sails) took place in Tuoi Tre Park in Hanoi on October 2, helping connect Russian community living in Vietnam and Vietnamese people studied and worked in Russia.
Hosted by the “Heart of Soviet Russia” club of the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association of Hanoi, the annual event is intended to provide a venue to connect the Russian community living in Hanoi, and Vietnamese who have studied and worked in Russia.
Addressing the event, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko recalled meaningful memories between the two countries and peoples, expressing the hope that the bilateral relationship will be further strengthened through cultural exchange activities.
The club was established in 2014, and became an official branch of the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association in Hanoi in 2019. It has focused on organising cultural exchange activities.
The club has also engaged in humanitarian work, contributing to supporting Vietnamese poor people and those affected by natural disasters./.