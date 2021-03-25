Music festival to honour Mothers around the world
A music festival to pay tribute to Mothers around the world will be organised by the Vietnam International Trade & Investment Promotion Centre on the Mother’s Day (May 9) at the Vietnam National Convention Centre.
The event will be held in the form of a flight which brings artists to 13 countries to discover their cultures. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A music festival to pay tribute to Mothers around the world will be organised by the Vietnam International Trade & Investment Promotion Centre on the Mother’s Day (May 9) at the Vietnam National Convention Centre.
The event will be held in the form of a flight which brings artists to 13 countries to discover their cultures and enjoy the best songs about mothers of Vietnam, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Bulgaria, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, the US, Canada, Cuba and Mozambique.
According to the festival’s general director Le Quy Duong, the event, part of a series of programmes to honour the Mother’s Day, is expected to bring an excellent feast to the audience.
Musician Do Bao is the music director of the festival (Photo: thanhnien.vn)Its music director Do Bao said that the event will draw the participation of famous artists such as Tran Tien, Dang Duong, Phuong Anh, Lam Bao Ngoc, Kyo York, Park Sung-min, Kateryna, Living, and Guillaume, among others./.