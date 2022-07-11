The gala seeks to improve mutual understanding of national cultural identity and the development of Vietnamese police and those from other countries. It also serves as a cultural and musical exchange between the police forces of ASEAN members and their partners.

The event is hoped to contribute to promoting the image of Vietnam and its friendly and hospitable people. It is also expected to foster cooperation between the police and forces of Vietnam and other nations.

Kicked off on July 7 in Hanoi's downtown Hoan Kiem Lake area, the 2022 ASEAN plus police music gala consists of two main parts. The first part saw performances and parades by the police forces of the participating countries and the open-air concert on July 10 in front of the Monument of King Ly Thai To near Hoan Kiem Lake formed its second part.

The 2022 ASEAN plus police music gala marks the 60th anniversary of the traditional day of the People's Police Force (July 20).

It saw the participation of police music groups from ASEAN members such as Laos, the Philippines, Brunei, Myanmar, and Vietnam, in addition to those from Japan and China./.

VNA