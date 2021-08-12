Music gala to support fight against COVID-19
An online music gala named “Cam on nhung dieu phi thuong” (Thank you for extraordinary things) will take place on August 15 to raise funds in support of the front line of the fight against COVID-19.
The event will be streamed live on GreenHat platform at https://camonnhungdieuphithuong.greenhatvirtualevent.com/ and fanpages of VTV3, Tiktok, VOV, Dan Tri newspaper and Dep Magazine.
The music gala, divided in three parts of the fierce front line, One Heart - Thank you for extraordinary things and the faith to win, will gather well-known artists in Vietnam such as saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan, Cam Van-Khac Trieu-Cece Truong family, Duc Tuan, Kyo York, Nguyen Phi Hung, Ta Quang Thang, Ha Le and Minh Thu.
Songs to be performed at the event will be all optimistic and proud, and encourage people working the front line of the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donors can contribute money to the programme before, during and after the livestream./.