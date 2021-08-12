Culture - Sports Vietnam to face only two rivals in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers Vietnam will have to compete against only Myanmar and Chinese Taipei in Group I of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers following a redraw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on August 11.

Culture - Sports Programme promotes cuisine of Vietnam’s central region The second episode of the ‘Food Culture - Central Region Heritage Road' programme will be held virtually on August 14 to discuss ways to promote the typical cuisine of Vietnam’s central region.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese grandmaster comes second at 2021 Chessable Masters Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem finished second with prize money of 15,000 USD at the recently concluded 2021 Chessable Masters held in the US after he was defeated by So Wesley from the host country.